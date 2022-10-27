Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Park National worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Park National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Park National by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $139.08 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

