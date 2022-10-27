Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.