Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,100 shares of company stock valued at $31,927,690. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.