Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

