Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 450,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.99, a P/E/G ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

