Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Barclays decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.