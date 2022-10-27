Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,675 shares of company stock worth $1,770,488. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

