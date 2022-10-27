Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Neogen worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,100 shares of company stock worth $963,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

