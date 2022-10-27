Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yelp worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Down 0.8 %

YELP opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,447.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.