Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SiTime by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 285.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 31.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,454. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

