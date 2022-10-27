Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

BUD stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

