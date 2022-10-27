Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Commvault Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Commvault Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

