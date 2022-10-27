Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vicor Trading Down 1.5 %

About Vicor

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

