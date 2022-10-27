UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.79. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

