Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,616 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 209,726 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

