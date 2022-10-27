Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,121 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,922,374 shares of company stock worth $178,437,468 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $30.30 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 0.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

