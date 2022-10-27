Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head to Head Review

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.69 $73.22 million $0.34 23.32 Match Group $2.98 billion 4.23 $277.72 million $0.32 138.22

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tremor International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 15.72% 10.32% 7.65% Match Group 3.48% -164.13% 7.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tremor International and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Match Group 0 6 16 0 2.73

Tremor International currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.07%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $86.39, indicating a potential upside of 95.32%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Match Group.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.