Timothy J. Storms Acquires 4,400 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 138.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

