The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Wendy’s by 23.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 86.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,024 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.