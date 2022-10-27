TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.68 and its 200-day moving average is $262.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

