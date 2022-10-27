Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $2.90-$2.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.