SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

