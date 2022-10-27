Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Decreases By 97.0%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BNRG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.