Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Expands By 979.1%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 979.1% from the September 30th total of 107,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

BTB stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

