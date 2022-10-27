Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Expands By 979.1%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 979.1% from the September 30th total of 107,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bit Brother Stock Performance
BTB stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Bit Brother Company Profile
