Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Declines By 41.6%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Rating) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.73%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

