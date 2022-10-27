Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Rises By 171.4%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
