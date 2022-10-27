Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Rises By 171.4%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

