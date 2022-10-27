SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.