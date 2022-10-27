SG Americas Securities LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 492.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

