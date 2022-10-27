SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Timken by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Timken Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

