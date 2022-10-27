SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,870 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,243,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 908,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Trading Up 4.8 %

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

NYSE:HES opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.22. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $145.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.