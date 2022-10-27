Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TME opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.