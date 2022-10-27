Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 894.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,231 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Foot Locker worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

