Robert W. Stallings Acquires 4,175 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

