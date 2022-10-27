Reviewing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 2 0 3 0 2.20

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus price target of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,017.45%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 906.94%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.82 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 2.89 $2.96 billion $1.36 7.06

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; debt transaction services comprising bonds, corporate acquisition financing, and general corporate refinancing services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include equities, fixed income securities, hedge funds, commodities, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and financial institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 156 branch offices. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, China, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

