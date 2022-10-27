Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $733.98 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $761.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.81.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 685.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $19,905,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.