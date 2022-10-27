R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,310 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.