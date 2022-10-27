Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $4.18-4.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.18-$4.23 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 3.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,984,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

