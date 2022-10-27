Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 6.9 %

PWP opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.52. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 87.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Further Reading

