Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

