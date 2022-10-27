Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 296,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 154.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 226,228 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,147,000 after buying an additional 183,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.