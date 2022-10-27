OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $1.87-1.97 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

