Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

