MP Materials (MP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.49 on Thursday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.83.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

