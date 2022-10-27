Montecito Bank & Trust Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 286,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,768,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

