Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,670,175 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Endeavour Silver worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $678.91 million, a P/E ratio of -119.33 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

