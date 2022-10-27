Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $441,000 Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $360,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 62.58%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

