Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 30,274 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in DISH Network by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after acquiring an additional 89,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. UBS Group lowered their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

