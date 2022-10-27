Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 62,236 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $874,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 31.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 179.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAF. Citigroup dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.