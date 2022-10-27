Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.