Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.