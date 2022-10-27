Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $456,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $44.67 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -18.16.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

